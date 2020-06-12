Armenian healthcare minister comments on effectiveness of wearing face mask

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Wearing a right medical mask in a right way can lead to a major decline in the number of new cases of the novel coronavirus after 7 days, Minister of healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan told reporters today in the Parliament.

“If we suppose that all wear a right face mask in a right way, 7 days later we will have a major decline in the number of coronavirus cases. The right face masks are the ones which are three-layered and fluid resistant”, he said.

Armenia made mandatory wearing a face mask in all public places.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281, out of which 5,639 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll has risen to 258.

The government today extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month, until July 13, 17:00.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan