Current COVID-19 situation in Armenia is directly linked with general public behavior – PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian citizens should accept that the new cases of the novel coronavirus show how everyone followed the rules of wearing a face mask, disinfecting hands and keeping a social distance, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet today, reminding that according to the latest data more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.

“When the number of new cases is declining to some extent, we witness a drastic decline in the level of following the anti-epidemic rules. This situation is directly linked with our general public behavior”, he said, adding that the respective agencies should seriously deal with this issue and identify the people who say that this disease doesn’t exist. “We need to understand their goal and ties. This can make us draw some conclusions, and our agencies with operative capacities should deal with this”, he said.

Pashinyan said all state agencies should continue presenting the people the coronavirus prevention rules on a daily basis.

According to him, the number of patients in serious and critical condition is directly linked with the total number of confirmed cases: the higher the confirmed cases, the higher the number of patients in serious and critical condition, and thus, the higher the death toll. “75% of the cases show no symptoms, but with our statistics we are indirectly increasing the number of serious, critical cases and that of deaths”, he said.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281, out of which 5,639 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll has risen to 258.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan