COVID-19: Armenian health minister says too early to talk about decline in number of confirmed cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of healthcare Arsen Torosyan says it’s too early to speak about the decline in the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It’s still too early to talk about the decline. We had days when more than 700 cases were confirmed, today as well the number of confirmed cases is over 600, which is not a low figure for our country having such capacities. Our actions should continue more intensively to restrain these numbers. Restraining the numbers with a collective behavior only will solve the problem”, the minister told reporters in the Parliament.

Torosyan said as the numbers increase, the number of patients in serious and critical condition also increase. “The mortality rate of critical and serious cases is very high, large numbers lead to high mortality, and all actions should be directed to curbing the numbers, not to increasing the capacities only”, he said.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 15,281, out of which 5,639 patients have already recovered. The number of active cases stands at 9,298. The death toll has risen to 258.

