Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Putin and Mishustin on Russia Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory letters to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the occasion of the Russia Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter addressed to Putin says:

“Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on the state holiday – the Russia Day.

This day is inseparably connected with the political, socio-economic achievements of the Russian Federation, the strengthening of its role in the international arena.

The allied relations between Armenia and Russia continue steadily developing for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, the cooperation in all spheres of the Armenian-Russian partnership is strengthening and expanding.

The centuries-old history of friendship and trust, the firm brotherly ties between our peoples are a strong base for a constructive cooperation and mutual support not only at the bilateral level, but also within the frames of the international organizations and integration unions.

I sincerely hope that in the near future our countries will be able to overcome the temporary difficulties connected with the unprecedented global challenges and threats, and we will be able to resume the traditional close contacts.

On this festive day I wish you good health, happiness and further success, and to the brotherly Russian people – peace, welfare and prosperity”.

The letter sent to the Russian PM says:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I sincerely congratulate you on the state holiday – the Russia Day.

This festive day reflects the millennia-old history of Russia’s statehood, the country’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage, the consistent creative work aimed at the country’s development and prosperity, as well as the strengthening of its role at the international arena.

The Armenian-Russian allied relations, which are based on the centuries-old friendship between our peoples, are reflected at the international platforms, and especially in the constructive and mutually beneficial strategic partnership within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The consistently strengthening mutual partnership between our countries in trade, economy, energy, military-political, cultural, humanitarian and other fields can be praised.

I hope the global pandemic situation will soon normalize which will allow us to completely restart the close ties aimed at implementing new ideas and initiatives.

I wish you good health, prosperity and further success in your state activity, and peace and prosperity to all citizens of Russia”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan