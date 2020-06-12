Deputy PM Grigoryan receives delegation of Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received on June 11 the delegation of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia led by its President Arsen Ghazaryan, the UMBA told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan and Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan.

The meeting participants discussed a number of issues, including the process of socio-economic measures taken by the government to overcome the coronavirus crisis, the problems facing the businesses, their actions to prevent the economic decline. Both sides agreed to continue such format meetings in accordance with the separate branches of the economy.

“Such meetings are very important as the executive is directly informed from the businessmen about the problems and developments existing in different sectors of the economy, and the entrepreneurs in their turn get an opportunity to discuss with the members of the government the expected economic policy steps and present their opinions”, UMBA President Arsen Ghazaryan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan