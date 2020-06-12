LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 June:

The price of aluminum down by 1.98% to $1605.50, copper price up by 0.05% to $5825.00, lead price down by 1.25% to $1733.50, nickel price down by 2.09% to $12681.00, tin price down by 1.43% to $16855.00, zinc price up by 0.12% to $2014.50, molybdenum price stood at $18254.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.