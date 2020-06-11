Artsakh’s former parliament Speaker appointed advisor to Armenia’s parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Former Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan has assumed the position of advisor to the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, ARMENPRESS reports Vahan Kostanyan, assistant of Ararat Mirzoyan, wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Ashot Ghulyan has assumed a position at the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly and will continue contributing to the process of forming a joint agenda of the legislative bodies of the two Armenian states in the position of advisor to the parliament Speaker’’.