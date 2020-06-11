Artsakh’s President holds consultation on harvesting

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convoked a working consultation on harvest issues on June 11.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, director of the State Service of Emergency Situations, director of the Countryside and Agriculture Assistance Fund, heads of the regional administrations participated at the consultation.

Minister of Agriculture Ashot Bakhshiyan delivered a report. He particularly noted that in 2020 more than 88 thousand hectares of land have been cultivated. More than 70 thousand hectares have been sown with winter grain crops, about 17 thousand hectares have been sown with various spring crops. At the moment, 7090 hectares have been harvested with an average yield of 16,8 centner per hectare. There is no shortage of combine harvesters and machines in the fields. The price of barley, set by the Countryside and Agriculture Support Fund, is 100 drams per kilogram, in case of obligations it is 105 drams, which in both cases is 5 drams more than in the previous year," said Bakhshiyan.

According to the report made by director of the State Service of Emergency Situations Karen Sargsyan, there are fire stations in all the necessary areas of the fields, which are on duty around the clock. All duty groups, according to Sargsyan, are provided with necessary technical means and in case of possible fires they are ready to respond quickly and efficiently.

The President rated positive the initial stage activities of organizing the harvest and gave a number of instructions on its proper continuation. Arayik Harutyunyan also noted that, taking into account the danger of the spread of a novel coronavirus, all the conditions must be created in a short period of time so that all those involved in the harvest work strictly follow the established rules.