Armenia fully ready to start visa liberalization talks – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side is confident in its readiness to start the visa liberalization talks with the EU. Armenia is even ready to rapidly move to the completion of those talks, the result of which will be liberalization, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at the National Assembly.

‘’We consider that we have reached a level where the talks can be started. This is our approach based on adequate arguments’’, Mnatsakanyan said.

He noted that quite a lot of countries support Armenia in this issue, but added that this issue requires the consent of all the Member States. ‘’This is one of Armenia’s priorities in its relations with the EU’’, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said, emphasizing that the visa liberalization has also political importance.

‘’People’s interactions has quite a significant importance for expanding and deepening relations’’, he emphasized.

