Trust is foundation of our strategic partnership – President Sarkissian congratulates Vladimir Putin

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the message runs as follows,

‘’Honorable Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please, accept my sincere congratulations on the national holiday of Russia, the Russia Day. This remarkable day was a turning point in the history of the country. It’s closely related with the deep-rooted reforms aimed at the improvement of the welfare of the citizens of Russia.

We record with satisfaction that the strategic partnership between Armenia and Russia, which are based on the centuries-old fraternal relations between our peoples, steadily strengthen and cover the whole spectrum of our cooperation in the political, economic, military and humanitarian spheres.

The foundation of this strategic partnership was and must always be in the future the high level of trust between our peoples.

Today the deepening of our relations become more and more significant in regional economic projects, particularly, in the spheres of high technologies, AI, innovations and food security, as well as the expansion of cultural, humanitarian and educational projects.

Honorable Vladimir Vladimirovich, I wish you good health and success, and peace, happiness and welfare to the fraternal people of Russia.

I am sincerely convinced that Russia will successfully overcome the hardships resulted by the spread of coronavirus and will confidently continue the path of development and progress’’.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan