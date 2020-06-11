Armenian Government will discuss prolongation of state of emergency in an extraordinary meeting

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will discuss the issue of prolonging the state of emergency over coronavirus in an extraordinary meeting on June 12, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Mminister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office.

Pashinyan added that they will discuss prolonging the state of emergency by one month.

State of emergency was declared in Armenia in March and was prolonged a few times. June 13 in the last day of the state of emergency.

