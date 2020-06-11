Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-06-20

YEREVAN, 11 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.58 drams to 481.61 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.77 drams to 548.17 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.99 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.05 drams to 611.31 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 164.34 drams to 26664.43 drams. Silver price up by 1.64 drams to 274.3 drams. Platinum price up by 92.95 drams to 12975.69 drams.