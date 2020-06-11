COVID-19 updates: Over 2 million confirmed cases in US

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 7 million 487 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 419,000.

More than 3 million 800 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 066 thousand 860 confirmed cases). 115,157 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 775,581 confirmed cases and 39,803 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 502,436. 6,532 patients have died so far.

UK overtook Spain, confirming 290,143 cases. The death toll has reached 41,128. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Spain has 289,360 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,136.

Then comes India with a total of 287,679 confirmed cases and 8,115 deaths.

Italy reported 235,763 cases and 34,114 deaths so far.

The next is Peru with 208,823 confirmed cases and 5,903 deaths.

Germany has confirmed nearly 187,000 cases and 8,845 deaths.

Then comes Iran – 180,156 confirmed cases and 8,584 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 173,036 cases. The deaths comprise 4,746.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 18th with a total of 83,057 cases (11 new cases in one day), out of which 78,361 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 831 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 112,288.

Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 75,071. The death toll has reached 69 in Qatar.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 40,986. 286 death cases have been registered here.

Egypt reported 38,284 confirmed cases and 1,342 deaths.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 34,432, that of the deaths is 279.

Iraq confirmed 15,414 cases and 426 deaths.

1,402 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 31.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 152. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan