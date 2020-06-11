Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

Deputy PM predicts various economic consequences in case of returning to strict restrictions

Deputy PM predicts various economic consequences in case of returning to strict restrictions

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy prime minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan says in case of returning to the strict restrictions due to the novel coronavirus the economic consequences may be irreversible.

He told reporters in the Parliament that the government and the Commandant’s Office continue discussing the possibility of returning to the regime of strict restrictions.

“This issue is not closed, but depending on what period the so-called “lockdown” will suppose, the damages can be different, including irreversible. It’s a tool which must be used in case of necessity, but very cautiously because we need to understand its consequences and efficiency”, Grigoryan said.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration