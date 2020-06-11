Deputy PM predicts various economic consequences in case of returning to strict restrictions

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy prime minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan says in case of returning to the strict restrictions due to the novel coronavirus the economic consequences may be irreversible.

He told reporters in the Parliament that the government and the Commandant’s Office continue discussing the possibility of returning to the regime of strict restrictions.

“This issue is not closed, but depending on what period the so-called “lockdown” will suppose, the damages can be different, including irreversible. It’s a tool which must be used in case of necessity, but very cautiously because we need to understand its consequences and efficiency”, Grigoryan said.