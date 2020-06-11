Coronavirus: Iran confirms 2,238 new cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,238 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 180,156, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported.

78 more patients have died. The death toll has reached 8,584.

Currently 2,728 patients are in serious condition.

2,073 more people have recovered from the virus in the past day. The total number of recoveries has reached 142,663.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan