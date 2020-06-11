Deputy PM Grigoryan assesses government’s anti-crisis measures as highly effective

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy prime minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan assesses the government’s measures aimed at eliminating the economic and social consequences of the novel coronavirus as highly effective.

“The speed and intensity through which we implemented the socio-economic assistance programs, are very impressive. At least in terms of pace and target, we can state that we have implemented very effective measures”, he told reporters in the Parliament.

The Armenian government approved a total 19 measures to eliminate the economic and social consequences caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan