Armenia regularly discusses visa facilitation agreement-related issues with EU

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has various platforms for a regular dialogue with the European Union and is raising the problematic issues for its citizens connected with the implementation of the visa facilitation agreement, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

“The visa facilitation agreement is the operating legal framework to fulfill the function of facilitating people’s movement. And this is also combined with another important document – the Readmission agreement. We have some issues with the implementation of the visa facilitation agreement because we are very sensitive to different issues which are regularly voiced by our citizens. We have a respective platform for regularly discussing these issues with the EU. We have a regular dialogue in all occasions and are raising all issues that are problematic for our citizens”, the FM said.

The minister said at the same time Armenia always states very clearly that the government will in no way carry out a function which will create an impression that would promote illegal migration. This is ruled out, but the improvement of conditions for regular, legal movement remains a key goal. “The Readmission agreement and the implementation quality by us enable to insist that we are fulfilling our commitments in a way that we can continue further deepening the framework, the opportunities over visa facilitation, in this case, in terms launching the dialogue for visa liberalization”, the FM said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan