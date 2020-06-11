Armenian FM doesn’t see political obstacle for ratification of CEPA by EU member states

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan doesn’t see any political obstacle for the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by EU member states Spain, Portugal and Greece.

“The Armenia-EU agreement remains the legal base of our relations with the European Union. It is also a key tool to promote the agenda of reforms adopted by the Armenian government. As of today we are very close to the ratification process. We are waiting for the ratification by three countries – Spain, Portugal and Greece. We do not have any political issue or obstacle for the completion of this ratification process, this is a very procedural issue”, the FM said at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

The FM said that even during the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Austria and Italy completed the ratification process of the agreement.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

