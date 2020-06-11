Two staffers of Armenia’s foreign ministry contracted novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Two staffers of the Armenian foreign ministry have been infected with the novel coronavirus, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters today in the Parliament.

“As of this moment we have two infected staffers who are under quarantine. We have a small number of staffers who are self-quarantined as they had contacts with the infected persons”, the FM said.

566 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,669, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

240 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,466.

18 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 245.

The number of active cases stands at 8,876.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan