President of Artsakh appoints deputy police chiefs

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees on June 11, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

According to the presidential decrees:

Colonel of the Police Vruyr Khachatryan has been appointed deputy head of the Artsakh Republic Police.

Lieutenant Colonel Artem Harutyunyan has been appointed deputy head - chief of staff of the Police.