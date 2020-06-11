Armenian PM says their strategy is to toughen and ensure maintenance of anti-coronavirus rules

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Today’s 100% discipline connected with the novel coronavirus infection will be expressed in concrete numbers in a week, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“In other words, today we see the level of our discipline of the past week. 95% of the confirmed cases is a result of not following the rules. In other words, citizens either didn’t wear a face mask, didn’t keep the social distance or didn’t regularly wash their hands, or didn’t follow all these rules”, he said.

He said that funerals, the so-called “secret” weddings create a great problem. “It’s very important that our citizens treat this situation very seriously”, Pashinyan said.

The state strategy is the following – to constantly toughen and ensure the maintenance of the anti-epidemic rules. “We view this as a main mean to reduce the number of infections. I again want to urge our citizens to keep the anti-epidemic rules, to wear a face mask, disinfect hands and keep the social distance. In case of necessity punitive actions should be applied, but we believe that the positive dynamics is a result of our dialogue with the population”, Pashinyan said.

566 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,669, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

240 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,466.

18 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 245.

The number of active cases stands at 8,876.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan