Armenian FM comments on NK conflict peaceful settlement process during COVID-19 pandemic

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says an environment not undermining the works, as well as the maintenance of necessary conditions are a key priority in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“During the pandemic we had one video conference with the participation of the two ministers and the Co-Chairs. In addition, we are also in constant contact with the Co-Chairs. In order to continue the substantive works we need to patiently wait for the conditions when it will again be possible to meet and continue our regular works”, the FM said.

