91-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. 91-year-old Roza Martirosyan has recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and was discharged from Artashat’s hospital today, Governor of Ararat province Garik Sargsyan said on Facebook.

“The patient expressed her gratitude to doctors and stated that she hasn’t seen such a caring attitude anywhere”, the Governor said.

The patient doesn’t know from whom she got infected, but states that there have been infected people among her neighbors, even her grandchildren has contracted the virus, but is not living with her.

566 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,669, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

240 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,466.

18 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 245.

The number of active cases stands at 8,876.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan