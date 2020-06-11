Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

Russia’s confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 500,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,779 in the past day, reaching the total number of confirmed cases to 502,436, TASS news agency reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth in COVID-19 cases was 1.8% and a day earlier it stood at 1.7%.

174 people have died from the disease in the past one day, raising the death toll to 6,532.

The total number of recovered patients is 261,150.





