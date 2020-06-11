Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh reach 68

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 68, the Artsakh healthcare ministry said.

The direct contacts of the new cases are being clarified.

The total number of recovered patients is 43.

Currently 79 people are under quarantine.

No death cases have been registered.

So far, 1,224 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

 

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





