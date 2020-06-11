Armenian FM participates in virtual high-level forum dedicated to 75th anniversary of UN Charter

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan participated in the virtual high-level forum titled “The UN Charter at 75: Multilateralism in a Fragmented World” on June 10.

In his remarks the Armenian FM thanked his counterpart of Singapore for initiating the online forum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter.

FM Mnatsakanyan stated that the 193 member states of the UN, including the small states, express all nations’ rights to self-determination, having a sovereign voice in the international relations and working together for the implementation of the provisions of the UN Charter.

“Within these 75 years the United Nations has formed unique circles of multilateral cooperation in all spheres, including security, development, human rights which require multilateral partnership and a collective action. During these 75 years it became more than obvious that we all are mutually connected. The global pandemic caused suffering to many at the international platform. But the pandemic also expressed our vulnerability, the trust restrictions towards humanitarian space, global solidarity and multilateral institutions. In some sense this is also a call for action”, the FM said.

The minister expressed gratitude to the UN Secretary-General for the determination to counter the pressures against the UN, the multilateralism. He highlighted the UN chief’s recent call for global ceasefire as a strong step and a message for responsibility.

Summing up his remarks the FM said for more than two decades Armenia has assumed a commitment, as well as a moral commitment to unite the international efforts with its partners aimed at preventing genocides, mass atrocities and future crimes.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan