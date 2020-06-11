Scientists, researchers around the world developing over 125 vaccines against COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Scientists and researchers around the world are developing more than 125 vaccines against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), The New York Times reports.

Vaccines typically require years of research and testing before reaching the clinic, but scientists are racing to produce a safe and effective vaccine by next year.

Before the final approval the vaccine should pass three phases.

The U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program has selected five vaccine projects to receive billions of dollars in federal funding and support before there’s proof that the vaccines work.

Work began in January with the deciphering of the SARS-CoV-2 genome. The first vaccine safety trials in humans started in March, but the road ahead remains uncertain. Some trials will fail, and others may end without a clear result. But a few may succeed in stimulating the immune system to produce effective antibodies against the virus.

The third phase of vaccine trials by Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna will start in July. The company hopes to have vaccines ready by early 2021.

The German company BioNTech has entered into collaborations with Pfizer, based in New York, and the Chinese drug maker Fosun Pharma to develop their mRNA vaccine. In May, Pfizer announced human trials for the vaccine. Another beneficiary of Operation Warp Speed, Pfizer hopes to have a few million doses for emergency use in the fall if all goes well in the trials.

In May, the American company Inovio published a study showing that their DNA-based vaccine produced antibodies in mice. Safety trials in humans are now underway in the United States and will start in South Korea at the end of June.

The French company Sanofi will produce viral proteins using engineered viruses that grow inside insect cells. GSK will supplement these proteins with adjuvants that stimulate the immune system. Sanofi has said it could produce at least 600 million doses a year if the vaccine succeeds in trials.