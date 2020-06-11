Armenian, Georgian healthcare ministers discuss opportunities of mutual support

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan had a telephone conversation with Georgia’s Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs Ekaterine Tikaradze, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The ministers discussed issues relating to the current medical and anti-coronavirus measures. They presented the situation in Armenia and Georgia in this regard, exchanged views on the actions taken at the national level to address the current challenges, as well as discussed the opportunities of mutual support.

Highlighting the bilateral discussions the two ministers agreed to create a constant platform for exchange of experience. In this respect an agreement was reached to hold a similar discussion in the future via a video conference mode with the participation of the healthcare ministers of the two countries.

Minister Torosyan highly valued the close cooperation between the Armenian and Georgian peoples which is based on centuries-old friendship and mutual respect.

They reached an agreement on organizing bilateral discussions over the strategic issues on anti-epidemic measures, especially for being ready to the possible spread of the virus in autumn.

