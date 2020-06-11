LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 June:

The price of aluminum up by 2.86% to $1638.00, copper price up by 2.07% to $5822.00, lead price up by 0.49% to $1755.50, nickel price up by 0.57% to $12952.00, tin price up by 2.21% to $17100.00, zinc price stood at $2012.00, molybdenum price up by 0.97% to $18254.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.