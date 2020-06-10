COVID-19 situation continues to show signals of stabilization – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The situation over coronavirus again shows some preliminary signals of stabilization, PM Pashinyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant's Office.

''The stabilization takes place at a very high level, we recorded 428 new cases yesterday, but I also want to note that thank to our efforts this high level becomes bearable for our healthcare system. In fact, the number of people needing hospitalization declines every day. If we are able to preserve this pace, we will completely solve the problem over hospitalization and will enter the stage of overcoming coronavirus pandemic, better to say, will move towards 0 cases'', ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, it's obvious that the majority of the citizens wear masks, respect the rules, but we still cannot record the desired results. ''Today the police officers fined 1800 citizens for not wearing masks by 15:00. I feel sorry for this number, because fining is not our goal. Yesterday we had an exclusive index in terms of recoveries – 775 recoveries. In fact, we recorded some reduction of active cases'', the PM said..

