COVID 19 updates – over 3.6 million recover  

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 7 million 354 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 414,000.

More than 3 million 628 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 046 thousand 075 confirmed cases). 114,167 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 742,084 confirmed cases and 38,497 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 493,654. 6,358 patients have died so far.

UK overtook Spain, confirming 289,140 cases. The death toll has reached 40,883. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Spain has 289,046 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,136.

Then comes India with a total of 276,583 confirmed cases and 7,745 deaths. Earlier India had reported 7,750 deaths.

Italy reported 235,561 cases and 34,043 deaths so far.

The next is Peru with 203,736 confirmed cases and 5,738 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 186,516 cases and 8,831 deaths.

Then comes Iran – 177,938 confirmed cases and 8,506 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 172,114 cases. The deaths comprise 4,729.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 18th with a total of 83,046 cases, out of which 78,357 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634. 3 new cases have been reported.

Georgia confirmed 822 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 112,288.

Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 73,595. The death toll has reached 66 in Qatar.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 39,904. 283 death cases have been registered here.

Egypt reported 36,829 confirmed cases and 1,306 deaths.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 33,823, that of the deaths is 275.

Iraq confirmed 14,268 cases and 392 deaths.

1,388 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 30.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 146. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan