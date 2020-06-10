Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-06-20

YEREVAN, 10 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 june, USD exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 481.03 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.25 drams to 546.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.99 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.99 drams to 613.36 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 347.16 drams to 26500.09 drams. Silver price down by 0.11 drams to 272.66 drams. Platinum price down by 82.71 drams to 12882.74 drams.