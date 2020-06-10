Armenian justice minister discusses process of ongoing reforms with EU partners

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan had an online discussion with the EU partners over the process of ongoing reforms in Armenia in several areas, the ministry told Armenpress.

Vassilis Maragos, Head of Unit of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, deputy ministers of justice Rafik Grigoryan and Kristine Grigoryan, as well as others participated in the online discussion.

The Armenian minister thanked the EU for the productive and comprehensive cooperation in several fields and touched upon the agenda of reforms in Armenia. They mainly related to the actions envisaged by the judicial reforms strategy, the police reforms, as well as the solution of the crisis around the Constitutional Court.

The EU officials appreciated the Armenian government’s ongoing efforts aimed at fighting corruption, improving the judiciary, the police, as well as reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to support Armenia to implement the reforms in the rule of law in accordance with the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

