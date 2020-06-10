Lithuania to send medical team and experts to Armenia to battle COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The government of Lithuania made a decision to send a medical team and experts to Armenia aimed at helping to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius said on Twitter.

“Armenia continues an intense fight against the pandemic. Lithuania continues standing by our Armenian friends. Today Lithuanian Government decided to send a medical team and experts to Armenia aimed at helping to combat COVID19”, the Lithuanian FM said, adding a sentence in Armenian at the end of the post: “Together we will overcome all trials”.

In his turn Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan thanked the Lithuanian government, stating on Facebook that this was a very important and timely made decision.

428 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,103, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

775 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,226.

10 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 227.

The number of active cases stands at 8,573.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 3. The total number of these cases has reached 77.

So far, 73,156 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan