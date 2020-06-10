Armenian President congratulates Portuguese counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the country’s national day – the Portugal Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the Armenian-Portuguese ties will strengthen at different areas. “I believe that my meetings and discussions held in Portugal during my working visit in April 2019 will contribute to deepening the relations between our peoples, developing the economic cooperation and implementing new ambitious projects”, the Armenian President said.

President Sarkissian wished his Portuguese counterpart all the best and success, and to the people of Portugal – peace and welfare.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan