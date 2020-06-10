Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Russia reports record low number of new coronavirus cases in past two weeks

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 8,404 new coronavirus cases in the past day, a record low number in the past two weeks, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in COVID-19 cases dropped to 1.7% and a day earlier it stood at 1.8%.

Russia’s coronavirus case tally has reached 493,657.

Some 2,924 new COVID-19 patients (34.8%) have not shown any symptoms of the disease. Currently, some 234,516 people are ill.

New 735 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 304 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 284 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 242 in the Voronezh Region and 197 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District.





