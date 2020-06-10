Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

27-year-old Armenian man dies in car crash in Prague, Czech Republic

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. 27-year-old resident of Yerevan Armen Arakelyan has died on June 7 in a car crash near the airport of Prague, the Czech Republic’s Armenian orer.eu reported.

“Armen’s car collided with the train as a result of which he died, two other passengers have been hospitalized in serious condition. As a result of the current situation support is needed for transporting Armen’s body to Yerevan”, the website said.

The Armenian Embassy in Prague expressed its deepest condolences to Armen Arakelyan’s family, relatives and friends.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





