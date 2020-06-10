Armenian, Estonian Presidents discuss COVID-19 situation over phone

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Presidents discussed the situation in both countries connected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the actions taken to prevent and overcome the disease, as well as the cooperation opportunities in fighting the pandemic.

The Armenian President thanked the Estonian counterpart for providing 30,000 Euros to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) which will be directed for fighting the pandemic and purchasing respective medical items.

The two Presidents also touched upon the development of the bilateral relations, in particular highlighting the great cooperation potential of the two countries in the fields of technologies, artificial intelligence, science, education, as well as the mutual partnership within the frames of the Armenian presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow). In this context they both noted that the expected official visit of the Armenian President to Estonia in autumn will give a new impetus to deepening the cooperation between the two friendly countries.

