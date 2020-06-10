2 more citizens recover from coronavirus in Artsakh
YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. 2 more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of recoveries to 43.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic stands at 64.
At the moment 73 citizens are under quarantine.
No death case has been registered so far.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
