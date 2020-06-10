Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

2 more citizens recover from coronavirus in Artsakh

2 more citizens recover from coronavirus in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. 2 more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of recoveries to 43.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic stands at 64.

At the moment 73 citizens are under quarantine. 

No death case has been registered so far.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration