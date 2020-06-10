LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-06-20

LONDON, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 June:

The price of aluminum up by 2.27% to $1596.00, copper price up by 3.65% to $5678.50, lead price up by 3.45% to $1755.00, nickel price up by 2.68% to $13010.00, tin price up by 3.64% to $16530.00, zinc price up by 0.72% to $2015.00, molybdenum price down by 0.85% to $17924.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.