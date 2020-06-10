COVID-19: Armenia reports 428 new cases, 775 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. 428 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,103, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

775 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,226.

10 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 227.

The number of active cases stands at 8,573.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 3. The total number of these cases has reached 77.

So far, 73,156 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan