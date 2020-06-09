Former MP Manvel Grigoryan in resuscitation department in critical situation

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Former MP, General Manvel Grigoryan is in the resuscitation department of ''Nairi'' medical center. ARMENPRESS reports Grigoryan's lawyer Arsen Mkrtchyan said that the General is in critical situation.

''He lost consciousness and is now in the resuscitation department of Nairi Medical Center. The situation is critical'', he said.

Grigoryan was arrested in June 2018 when authorities raided his compound and found huge amounts of weapons and ammunition, as well as allegedly embezzled military supplies and donations. A private zoo and a large car collection was also found.

