PM Pashinyan says likelihood for prolonging state of emergency are quite much

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the likelihood for prolongation of the state of emergency in Armenia are quite much, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a briefing on June 9.

''There is likelihood of prolonging the state of emergency and that likelihood is quite much. I think the state of emergency will be prolonged'', he said.

A total of 13, 675 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia by June 9. 4451 patients have recovered. There are 8933 active cases. Death toll is 217. 74 other positive tested patients have died of other health issues. A total of 71,405 tests have been done.

State of emergency has been prolonged in the country until June 13.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan