Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Special Investigation Service sends inquiries to other countries to expose former officials' asse

Special Investigation Service sends inquiries to other countries to expose former officials' asse

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service (SIS) continues the preliminary investigations of criminal cases over illicit enrichment and submitting false declarations, money laundering by former officials. Over 2 dozens of investigative inquires have been sent to other countries, ARMENPRESS reports SIS Chairman Sasun Khachatryan said during a discussion at the National Assembly.

‘’The Special Investigation Service (SIS) continues the preliminary investigations of criminal cases over illicit enrichment and submitting false declarations, money laundering by a number of former officials. Over 2 dozens of investigative inquires have been sent to other countries to expose the assets of the mentioned people’’, he said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration