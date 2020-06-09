Special Investigation Service sends inquiries to other countries to expose former officials' asse

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service (SIS) continues the preliminary investigations of criminal cases over illicit enrichment and submitting false declarations, money laundering by former officials. Over 2 dozens of investigative inquires have been sent to other countries, ARMENPRESS reports SIS Chairman Sasun Khachatryan said during a discussion at the National Assembly.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan