Some hopes for stabilization of situation emerge – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the situation over coronavirus pandemic remains escalated, but some hopes for stabilization emerge, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in a briefing on June 9.

''The situation over coronavirus remains escalated, but some minor hopes for stabilization emerge. This should further strengthen our vigilance'', Pashinyan said.

The PM once again urged the citizens to follow the anti-pandemic rules set by the Commandant's Office and the Helthcare Ministry, which are wearing masks and preserving social distance.

A total of 13, 675 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia by June 9. 4451 patients have recovered. There are 8933 active cases. Death toll is 217. 74 other positive tested patients have died of other health issues. A total of 71,405 tests have been done.

State of emergency has been prolonged in the country until June 13.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan