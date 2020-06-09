Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-06-20

YEREVAN, 9 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 481.23 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.52 drams to 542.15 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.99 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.78 drams to 608.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 96.47 drams to 26152.93 drams. Silver price up by 0.67 drams to 272.77 drams. Platinum price up by 227.05 drams to 12965.45 drams.