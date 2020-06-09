COVID-19 updates: Russia’s confirmed cases surpass 485,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 7 million 226 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 409,000.

More than 3 million 559 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 026 thousand 951 confirmed cases). 113,106 deaths were reported.

Brazil overtook Russia and is now the 2nd with a total of 710,887 confirmed cases and 37,312 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 485,253. 6,142 patients have died so far.

Spain has 288,797 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,136.

UK overtook Italy, confirming 287,399 cases. The death toll has reached 40,597. UK has reported most death cases in Europe, and 2nd in the world after the USA.

Then comes India with a total of 267,652 confirmed cases and 7,481 deaths.

Italy reported 235,278 cases and 33,964 deaths so far.

The next is Peru with 199,696 confirmed cases and 5,571 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 186,240 cases and 8,801 deaths.

Then comes Iran – 175,927 confirmed cases and 8,425 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 171,121 cases. The deaths comprise 4,711.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 18th with a total of 83,043 cases, out of which 78,351 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 818 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 105,283.

Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 71,879. The death toll has reached 62 in Qatar.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 39,904. 283 death cases have been registered here.

Egypt reported 35,444 confirmed cases and 1,271 deaths.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 33,140, that of the deaths is 273.

Iraq confirmed 14,268 cases and 392 deaths.

1,368 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 30.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 144. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

