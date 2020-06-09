Armenian PM, Kyrgyz President hold telephone conversation

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov at the latter’s initiative, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Kyrgyz President was interested in the health condition of the Armenian PM and his family, wishing good health and success.

During the phone talk the officials exchanged views on the current coronavirus-related situation in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. They introduced the actions taken in both countries to fight the disease, as well as the experience gained during this period.

Pashinyan and Jeenbekov also hoped that they will meet in Moscow, Russia, on June 24 within the frames of the Victory Day Parade.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan