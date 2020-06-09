Armenian deputy PM discusses joint programs with EU partners

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan had a video talk with Lawrence Meredith, Director for Neighbourhood East and Institution Building at the European Commission, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin and several representatives from the European Commission also participated in the online discussion.

Deputy PM Grigoryan highly valued the EU’s support to Armenia at this difficult period and thanked for the productive cooperation.

The sides discussed issues relating to the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as well as touched upon Armenia’s participation to the upcoming video conference of leaders of Eastern Partnership. The discussion participants also discussed the draft agreements developed within the 2020 action plan, as well as the anti-crisis budget support programs aimed at the judiciary and the fight against the pandemic.

Lawrence Meredith reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to support Armenia in fighting COVID-19, as well as provide constant assistance for the implementation of reforms. He thanked the deputy PM for the carried out consistent work and constructive cooperation.

