Mher Aghajanyan elected Prosecutor General of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Artsakh convened an extraordinary session today chaired by Speaker Artur Tovmasyan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The issue on electing Prosecutor General has been put for debate at the initiative of the President of the Republic.

Official representative of the President of Artsakh Arayik Lazaryan introduced the biography of candidate for Prosecutor General Mher Aghajanyan to the lawmakers.

Presenting his program provisions Mher Aghajanyan stated that they will act more publicly and transparently to ensure public trust and support. “The proposals voiced in the factions have been taken into account, and I assure you that in case of receiving your vote I will be consistent with the implementation of programs presented by me for the benefit of the Republic of Artsakh and its people”, he said.

Based on the results of the voting Mher Aghajanyan was elected Prosecutor General of Artsakh. 30 MPs voted in favor of his candidacy and 3 voted against.

The swearing-in ceremony took place according to the law on the Rules of Procedure.

